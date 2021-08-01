Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
NYSE:PSF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,733. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $32.50.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
