Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of COHU opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cohu by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

