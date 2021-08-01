Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,000 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $71,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRTEA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,798,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,958,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597 in the last ninety days. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QRTEA stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.01.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.