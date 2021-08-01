Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 381 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,683 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.77.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.