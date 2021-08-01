Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock opened at $229.49 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.04.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $10,939,794.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,872,509.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,814 shares of company stock worth $29,031,808. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.81.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

