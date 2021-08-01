Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,081,000 after acquiring an additional 271,793 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 214.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50,950 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.39 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

