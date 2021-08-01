Colliers Securities Weighs in on Transcat, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Transcat in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.86%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRNS. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

TRNS opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.96 million, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. Transcat has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $65.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

