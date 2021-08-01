Colony Group LLC Has $451,000 Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $96.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

