Colony Group LLC Invests $415,000 in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNCB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FNCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 110.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.44. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 33.09%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

