Colony Group LLC Purchases New Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in RLI by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,890,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of RLI by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

NYSE RLI opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.97. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

