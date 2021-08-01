Colony Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 178,667 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Grifols in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grifols by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 191,959 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Grifols’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

