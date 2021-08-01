Colony Group LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,575.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 205,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 193,098 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

