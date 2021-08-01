Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Compass Point raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of CLBK opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.31. Columbia Financial has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,991,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after buying an additional 306,790 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 632.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 341,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 295,103 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Columbia Financial by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 56,766 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

