Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Announces Earnings Results

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. Columbia Property Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.230-$1.270 EPS.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

