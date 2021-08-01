Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $116.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COLM. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of COLM opened at $99.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,880,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

