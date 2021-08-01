Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

CMCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.67.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

