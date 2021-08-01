Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $70.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price raised by Truist from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 324,898 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 75,692 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

