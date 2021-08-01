Comparing Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $86.96 million 2.83 $20.09 million $1.68 13.07 Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.21 $16.60 million N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.18%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 23.66% 8.36% 1.08% Finward Bancorp 24.33% 11.07% 1.10%

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats Finward Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvement loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services; and electronic transaction origination, such as wire and automated clearing house file transmittal services. As of February 10, 2021, the company operated through 30 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning services, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated through twenty-two locations in Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

