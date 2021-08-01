Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.30

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.33, with a volume of 11239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of C$348.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.07.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.2505568 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

