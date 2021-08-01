Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $753,000 Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $25,918,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,791,000 after buying an additional 1,537,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

