Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 496.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 635.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,415 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 53.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

