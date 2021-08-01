Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. Capital International Investors grew its position in Vale by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after buying an additional 41,008,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719,367 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 31,851.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,774 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Vale by 6,617.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,133,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vale by 307.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,709,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,539 shares during the period. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

