Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

NYSE V opened at $246.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.80. The company has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,461,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

