Conflux Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.16 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $186.88 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.97 or 0.06136626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $556.98 or 0.01327393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.10 or 0.00352942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00125758 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.15 or 0.00581863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.25 or 0.00346155 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.75 or 0.00273466 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 861,451,623 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars.

