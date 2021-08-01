Contrasting Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maison Luxe and Oblong’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oblong $15.33 million 4.51 -$7.42 million ($1.48) -1.76

Maison Luxe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oblong.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Oblong shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A Oblong -70.39% -48.13% -29.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maison Luxe and Oblong, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oblong has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 476.92%. Given Oblong’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Summary

Oblong beats Maison Luxe on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

