Contrasting Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) & ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Qurate Retail and ThredUp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 0 2 2 0 2.50 ThredUp 0 1 8 0 2.89

Qurate Retail currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.44%. ThredUp has a consensus price target of $26.63, indicating a potential upside of 11.59%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail 9.80% 32.63% 8.02% ThredUp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qurate Retail and ThredUp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $14.18 billion 0.34 $1.20 billion $2.99 3.97 ThredUp $186.01 million 12.08 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats ThredUp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc. engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages. The Corporate and Other segment comprises subsidiary Cornerstone, along with various cost and equity method investments. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

