Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.34.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLRS. raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $22.08. 568,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,248. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 2.83.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after buying an additional 200,620 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 92,784 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

