Cooper Financial Group Acquires Shares of 3,452 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $56.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78. General Motors has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

