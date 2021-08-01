Cooper Financial Group Purchases New Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

CEF opened at $18.64 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

