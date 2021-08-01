Cooper Financial Group Sells 321 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,235 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,946,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,514,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,404,000 after buying an additional 205,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after buying an additional 1,754,905 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $117.71 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.79.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.