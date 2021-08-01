Cooper Financial Group Takes $216,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,423,000 after purchasing an additional 191,934 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,855,474.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

