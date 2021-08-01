CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Stock Price Up 3.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $161.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CoreSite Realty traded as high as $140.48 and last traded at $140.12. Approximately 2,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 381,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.28.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,044 shares of company stock worth $733,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.70.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

