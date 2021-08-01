Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

OFC stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.