Cowen Boosts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $560.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price raised by Cowen from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $541.95.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $540.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $493.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $543.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

