Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) General Counsel Sells $45,880.00 in Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $45,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Cowen by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

