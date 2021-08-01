Craig Hallum Upgrades Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) to Buy

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.30. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, analysts predict that Gentherm will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Gentherm by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

