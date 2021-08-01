Cream Finance Trading Up 12.3% Over Last Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $115.74 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for $187.78 or 0.00444078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00055225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.72 or 0.00798650 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00085415 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

CREAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

