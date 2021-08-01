Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRARY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a €14.70 ($17.29) target price (down previously from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.10.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

