Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €235.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €232.42 ($273.43).

FRA ALV opened at €210.00 ($247.06) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €213.79. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

