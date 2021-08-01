Credit Suisse Group Increases Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $61.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.10% from the stock’s current price.

NOVA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.86.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.