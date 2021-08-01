Credit Suisse Group Lowers PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $50.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PTCT. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 135,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.