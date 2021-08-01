Credit Suisse Group Raises Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target to $360.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 25.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

CACC stock opened at $484.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $444.67. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 50.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 43.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.44, for a total transaction of $4,724,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,208,280 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.