Credit Suisse Group Raises LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target to $28.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.40.

LC opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $30,005.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at $962,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 5,812 shares valued at $90,021. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in LendingClub by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

