Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.32.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. 3,116,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,614. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The company had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.