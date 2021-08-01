Critical Analysis: Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) versus Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Gecina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $28.73 million 1.74 $2.08 million N/A N/A Gecina $751.54 million 15.42 $176.86 million N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 7.78% 58.29% 10.09% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Comstock Holding Companies and Gecina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Gecina 1 3 5 0 2.44

Gecina has a consensus price target of $158.34, indicating a potential upside of 0.16%. Given Gecina’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gecina is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Gecina on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments. The Real Estate Services segment provides a range of real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Its environmental services group offers consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and site-specific solutions for projects. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020. Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: ÂEmpowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spacesÂ. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

