CROAT (CROAT) Price Down 33.5% This Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, CROAT has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $142,195.97 and approximately $407.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,472,981 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

