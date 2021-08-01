CROAT Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. CROAT has a total market cap of $221,599.73 and approximately $27.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CROAT has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,458,219 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

