Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) EVP Sells $1,202,809.44 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CROX opened at $135.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.31. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 916.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 140.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,172,000 after buying an additional 117,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $803,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.