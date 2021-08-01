Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.81. 1,050,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,903. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.31. Crocs has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $138.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,903. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

