Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

COIHY stock opened at $59.24 on Thursday. Croda International has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.84.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

