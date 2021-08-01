Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

COIHY stock opened at $59.24 on Thursday. Croda International has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.